Alaska's Cannabis Tax, New York's Overdose Prevention, Possible Product Contamination In Arizona & More

Alaska: House Sends Cannabis Tax Measure To Senate

The Alaska House of Representatives voted Friday in favor of House Bill 119 – a cannabis tax measure, reported Alaska Beacon. The measure was approved in a 36-3 vote.

If the bill passes the Senate and gets Gov. Mike Dunleavy's (R) signature it would create the state's first statewide sales tax, changing the current $50 per ounce marijuana tax to a 7% sales tax.

Ryan Tunseth, president of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association, said he was pleased to see the bill pass the House, even with a tax rate higher than preferred by the industry. Tunseth added he would question cannabis businesses for their opinions on the current version of the bill.

The original recommendation in the bill was to impose a 3% sales tax, but that was deemed too low to get further legislative support, so a 10% was proposed, and later was lowered to 6%. On the House floor, an amendment raised it to 7%.

Rep. Jesse Sumner (R) believes that higher taxes will make it more likely for the bill to pass the Senate.

New York: Senate Committee Approves Bill To Establish Overdose Prevention Center Program

The Senate Health Committee approved legislation that would establish a statewide overdose prevention center pilot program in New York. The committee members passed the bill, S.339, from Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D) last week in a 7-6 vote.

In 2021, New York City became the first in the nation to open two overdose prevention centers where people can use illicit drugs and receive medical care and services. Overdose prevention centers are safe spaces for people to consume pre-obtained drugs in controlled settings under the supervision of trained staff. Users have access to sterile consumption equipment, tools to check their drugs for the presence of fentanyl and connections to health care, counseling as well as referrals to health and social services, including drug treatment. The measure is now heading to the Senate Finance Committee.

"The department is hereby authorized to establish a five-year safer consumption services pilot program for the operation of ten overdose prevention centers throughout the state," reads the legislation. "Such program shall be focused on reducing the risk of an overdose and other harmful effects associated with substance use."

New Hampshire: Senate President Doesn't Want To See Cannabis Legalization, Period

Senate President Joseph E. “Jeb” Bradley (R) said he doesn't want to see the cannabis legalization bill leave the state Senate.

In a Sunday interview with WMUR, Bradley commented marijuana legalization measure, expressing his opposition.

"Marijuana is going to rise or fall on its own merits," he said. "I think there are significant problems with legalizing marijuana—health problems [and] mental health problems that are increasingly becoming documented."

"I don't think any state should invite the black market into their state for marijuana, and that's what will happen. And look, I say that as somebody who was the architect of the compromise to decriminalize marijuana. But sometimes a step too far is a step too far, and that's what I think marijuana is."

Bradely's comments come following the Senate Judiciary Committee's approval of an amended version of the cannabis legalization bill to make it more in line with Governor Chris Sununu’s (R) requirements. The amended version of the bill includes a franchise model capping the number of retail storefronts at 15 across the state, among other amendments.

Arizona: Possible Contamination Of Cannabis Products With Aspergillus

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced last week that a state cannabis establishment is voluntarily recalling a specific product due to possible contamination with Aspergillus, a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else.

The product being voluntarily recalled is Onion Bhaji, Batch number OBHA111423, and the department is advising purchasers to dispose of the product described in the table below, which was found in laboratory tests to be positive for the fungus. To date, no illnesses have been reported.

This is not the first time that a cannabis mold alert has happened in the Grand Canyon State. In November, marijuana dispensary, Nirvana Center, issued a voluntary recall for its “Grim Reefer” products after they tested positive for Aspergillus.

Photo: Courtesy of Pong Pong via Shutterstock