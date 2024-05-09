Curaleaf Reports Q1 2024 Revenue Of $339M, 48% Gross Margin Amid Strategic Global Expansion

Loading... Loading...

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF, a leading international cannabis company, reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Curaleaf’s CEO, Matt Darin, highlighted the company's focus on expanding its brand globally, leveraging significant market catalysts such as legislative changes in key regions like New York, Germany and several U.S. states.

Financial Performance

Curaleaf announced a first-quarter revenue of $339 million, reflecting a 2% increase year-over-year.

The adjusted gross margin rose to 48%, showcasing efficient cost management and operational improvements.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA stood at $77 million, representing 23% of the revenue. This figure indicates a 40 basis point enhancement compared to the same period last year, illustrating subtle yet positive financial shifts.

Despite these gains, Curaleaf reported a significant net loss of $48.3 million, signaling ongoing investments and expansion costs that impact short-term profitability.

Strategic Developments

The quarter saw the launch of innovative products such as Stir by Zero Proof, a fast-acting THC beverage in Illinois and Stiq, a new vape product in Arizona. An there was the acquisition of Northern Green Canada (NGC).

The company ended the quarter with $105 million in cash as well as generating $46 million in operating cash flow and $33 million in free cash flow.

Global Expansion And Market Dynamics

With the cannabis industry's landscape evolving, Curaleaf's transition from a multi-state operator (MSO) to a multi-country pperator (MCO) is timely. The company now operates in over 15 countries, with recent regulatory advancements likely to bolster its market position.

