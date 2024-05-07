Cannabis Workers In L.A. Join Teamsters To Improve Pay, Working Conditions And Have A Voice

Loading... Loading...

Workers at the Cannabist Company CBSTF in North Hollywood and Studio City, Los Angeles voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 630. The 60 new Teamsters work as budtenders at both locations. Last October, workers at the Cannabist facility in Vineland, also voted to join United Food and Commercial Workers Local 152.

“I want to welcome our new members from The Cannabist Company in North Hollywood and Studio City into Teamsters Local 630 in Los Angeles,” stated Lou Villalvazo, secretary-treasurer at Local 630. “We are ready to start negotiations and will be reaching out to the company soon to start the process. Our experience in the cannabis industry will ensure that our new members’ voices will be heard with a collective bargaining agreement that guarantees them dignity and respect.”

According to the press release, cannabis workers voted to organize to improve their pay and working conditions, gain respect from their employer and have a voice in the workplace.

“The organizing momentum that we’re seeing in the cannabis industry stems from the fact that cannabis workers—like all other workers—want stability and to be treated with dignity and respect, and they know a Teamsters contract is how they get it,” Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International VP and Food Processing division director said in a statement “We are thrilled to welcome this latest group of cannabis workers to our union – and we look forward to building on the organizing momentum and delivering strong Teamsters contracts to cannabis workers across the industry.”

“I’m proud of everyone at both shops for coming together and excited to be a part of the Teamsters. The industry is overdue for unions, and I encourage everyone to fight for what you are owed," said Michael Bundick, a budtender at The Cannabist Company in Studio City.

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy and more.

Over the last couple of years, Teamsters have been working hard to help unionize workers in the nascent cannabis industry. Recent unionizing efforts were undertaken across the country at major companies in 2023, including Cresco Labs CRLBF in Illinois, Grassdoor in California, and Verano Holdings Corp VRNOF in Chicago.

Photo: Courtesy of 24K-Production via Shustterstock