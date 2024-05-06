New York's 'The Travel Agency' Opens Third Cannabis Shop, This Time Near Rockefeller Central & Grand Central Station

Loading... Loading...

New York's legal cannabis retail brand, The Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, will open its third branded and licensed dispensary this Wednesday, May 8 at 9 a.m. ET, making it the first legal recreational cannabis shop on Fifth Avenue in the heart of New York's most famous shopping district between Rockefeller Center and the iconic Grand Central Terminal, said co-founders Paul Yau and Arana Hankin-Biggers.

"Our vision for The Travel Agency is to deliver a unique and elevated cannabis experience to New Yorkers, and through our partnerships with CAURD licensees we've also been able to deliver on this promise at scale and support social equity," said Yau in a press release shared with Benzinga.

Continuing their commitment to supporting community and social equity in the cannabis industry, The Travel Agency is partnering with Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensee Chris T. Concannon, the founder of Terrapin Greens LLC. Concannon's path to licensure reflects the transformative power of cannabis legalization. He was arrested for cannabis possession in his early 20s and later became a serial entrepreneur. Concannon is the founder and owner of a successful family business in the financial printing industry, which he started in 1996.

"The Travel Agency Fifth Avenue will be inclusive to all, including New Yorkers who frequent the area, but also to tourists visiting the greatest city on Earth. Whether you're a cannabis enthusiast, or it's your first encounter with the plant, we want our customers to know that they will have a personalized experience that caters to their needs," Concannon said.

Centrally located at 587 Fifth Avenue between 47th Street and 48th Street, the dispensary is located next door to H&M's flagship store and across the street from Lululemon and Sephora. The 3,300 square foot immersive space was designed by award-winning firm Leong Leong and will transport customers to a far-off destination by simply walking through the door.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple can expect the same premium experience that has made The Travel Agency branded dispensaries a favorite, say co-founders.

Since first opening its doors in February 2023, The Travel Agency branded dispensaries have become the go-to destination for all cannabis consumers, from the canna-curious to seasoned connoisseurs. The brand's commitment to excellence has been recognized by the industry, with three prestigious Clio Awards for Retail Design, Brand Design and Public Relations. The brand has also garnered significant media attention, featured in national outlets like The New York Times, The Daily Show, Benzinga, People Magazine, Time Out New York, PAPER, ABC News, Design Milk and Metropolis.

"It's an incredible honor for us to partner and bring legal adult-use cannabis to one of the most iconic blocks in New York City," said Hankin-Biggers. "We are equally proud that across our three branded dispensaries we have been able to employ more than 200 people, providing good paying jobs, benefits, and opportunities for advancement in this exciting, burgeoning industry."

Now Read: ‘Better Than Football' Says Ricky Williams As He And Jim McMahon Advocate For Cannabis Reform On CNN

Photo: Courtesy of The Travel Agency