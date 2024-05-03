Zig-Zag Rolling Paper Sales Made 48% Of Total Turning Point Brands Sales In First Quarter

Loading... Loading...

Zig-Zag rolling paper manufacturer Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB reported financial results Thursday for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 with total net sales of $97.1 million, compared to $100.96 million in the same period of 2023.

"We are encouraged by our first quarter results," stated Graham Purdy, president and CEO. "We believe the execution of our strategy has Zig-Zag back on a sustainable growth trajectory; Stoker's continued to grow and improved its market share; and the national launch of our FRE Modern Oral product is off to a good start."

If you want to know more about the best ways to improve your business operations and profit margins, come and learn all about the future of the cannabis industry at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference this October in Chicago. Hear directly from key industry players and policymakers. Get your tickets now by following this link, and access a 20% discount using the code JAVI20.

Q1 2024 Vs. Q1 2023 Summary

Zig-Zag products net sales increased by 11.5% to $46.7 million, accounting for 48% of total net sales in the quarter.

Gross profit increased 6.8% to $51.9 million

increased 6.8% to $51.9 million Net income increased 58.1% to $12.0 millio n from $7.6 million.

n from $7.6 million. Adjusted net income increased 29.8% to $15.4 million ( net income)

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.6% to $25.3 million

Diluted EPS of $0.63 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.80 compared to $0.41 and $0.62 in the same period one year ago, respectively.

Net debt on March 31, 2023 was $237.6 million. The company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $189.9 million, comprised of $130.9 million in cash and $59.0 million of asset-backed revolving credit facility capacity.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 72,545 shares at a cost of $2.1 million.

2024 Outlook

The company is maintaining its previous expectation of a full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $95 to $100 million.

Price Action

Turning Point Brands was trading 1.54% lower at $32.07 per share during Friday’s pre-market session.

Related Links: Zig-Zag Segment Stable, Says CEO As Turning Point Reports Profit Increase And 6.1% YoY Drop In Q4 Net Sales

Photo: Courtesy of YARphotographer via Shutterstock