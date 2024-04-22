NBA Legends Carmelo Anthony, Udonis Haslem Ignite Cannabis Industry With New Ventures, Launching Exclusive Agency And Strain

Loading... Loading...

NBA veterans Udonis Haslem and Carmelo Anthony recently announced their entry into the cannabis industry. With their respective launches, they aim to move into the industry by blending sports fame and cannabis entrepreneurship.

Haslem Unveils ‘FORTY OG’ With The Flowery

Haslem, the Miami Heat legend, introduced “‘FORTY OG,” a cannabis strain developed in collaboration with The Flowery, a Florida cannabis producer. This launch, aligning with the 4/20 cannabis holiday, symbolizes Haslem’s deep connection to Miami and his commitment to high-quality cannabis. This collaboration extends beyond mere business, with Haslem actively participating in the company’s operations, embodying his “Keep Applying Pressure” mantra.

“I’m proud to be part of The Flowery family and to contribute to the cannabis community in Florida. Together, we’re setting new standards for quality and authenticity, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” said Haslem in a press release.

FORTY OG | Source: The Flowery

Anthony Launches Grand National

Concurrently, NBA icon Carmelo Anthony announced the launch of Grand National, a cannabis brand and agency co-founded with industry notables Jesce Horton and Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce. Grand National aims to empower cannabis companies through strategic brand development and market expansion. Moreover, the agency’s first launch, STAYME7O Cannabis, epitomizes Anthony’s vision of providing premium cannabis products that support mindfulness and well-being.

"Over the years, I was studying it, paying attention to the industry, seeing where it was going, the trajectory, taking in the feedback. Given all the research, why not do it? Talk about the benefits of cannabis, what to consume, how to consume," Anthony told Forbes. Both Anthony and his partners are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the industry, reflecting a shared vision of empowerment and innovation.

Carmelo | Source: STAYME7O

Empowerment And Advocacy At The Heart Of New Ventures

As Haslem and Anthony venture beyond the basketball court into the cannabis industry, the launches of FORTY OG and Grand National stand out for combining the influence of sports celebrities, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community advocacy.

Images courtesy of The Flowery and Grand National.