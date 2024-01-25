The Wait Is Over: Staten Island's First Direct-To-Consumer Cannabis Dispensary, Flowery, Is Now Open

On January 17th, Staten Island witnessed a historic event with the opening of The Flowery, the first adult-use cannabis store in the borough. Located at 3022 Veterans Rd W, Staten Island, NY 10309, this flagship store marks a significant milestone in New York City's cannabis history.
Quality And Variety At The Forefront
The dispensary offers a diverse menu that showcases the finest cannabis available in New York. By collaborating with cultivators and well-known brands, The Flowery aims to elevate industry standards and facilitate market entry, ensuring that customers have access to top-tier products.
The store's categories include flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles and tinctures, featuring brands such as Dank, Packwoods, Drew Martin, Electraleaf and more.
Feat. Direct-To-consumer (DTC) Delivery Program
To make its products more accessible, The Flowery has introduced a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) delivery program in New York.
This initiative allows customers to conveniently shop online and have their cannabis products delivered directly to their doorstep.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
