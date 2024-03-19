Goodbye To Weed Posts In Colorado? Lawmakers Target Social Media Promotion Of Cannabis And Psychedelics

Colorado legislators have introduced SB24-158, a bill that significantly tightens regulations on social media content related to cannabis, psychedelics, and hemp products. Crafted with the intent of Internet age verification and content regulation, the proposed legislation demands that social media platforms ban users who engage in promoting, selling or advertising substances deemed illicit. Notably, this includes legal and regulated substances within Colorado, such as recreational cannabis and certain psychedelics, which Colorado voters approved in a 2022 ballot measure.
Widespread Implications And Concerns
Sponsored by State Sen. Chris Hansen (D), Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet (D) and Rep. Meghan Lukens (D), the bill‘s broad sweep encompasses not just illicit drugs but substances legally available in Colorado, stirring significant concern among advocates and stakeholders.
The definition extends to all controlled substances recognized under state law, including over-the-counter medications with codeine and hemp products with specific THC and CBD ratios. Critics, including the R Street Institute, warn of the bill’s potential to infringe on free speech and misinterpret the state’s stance on cannabis legalization reported Marijuana Moment.
Controversy And Constitutional Questions
The proposed restrictions have sparked debate over their constitutionality and practicality, given the ambiguity surrounding what constitutes “promotion.” This lack of clarity could lead to the indiscriminate removal of content supporting cannabis use, despite its legality in Colorado. The R Street Institute noted the bill’s narrow focus as a potential violation of the First Amendment, arguing that it unfairly targets digital platforms over traditional advertising mediums.
Long Legislative Process Still Ahead
SB24-158 is ready to be debated in the Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee, with significant attention from supporters and opponents.
If it moves forward, the bill’s enactment would necessitate social media platforms to revise their policies by July 2025, closely monitored by annual reports to the state attorney general.
