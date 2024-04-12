$700M+ Medical Marijuana Ponzi Scheme With Over Half-Million Duped Investors Busted In Europe

Loading... Loading...

A massive medical cannabis Ponzi scheme was dismantled in Europe on Thursday.

A joint investigation by EU law enforcement authorities, backed by Eurojust and Europol resulted in the arrest of 9 suspects of Russian, Dutch, German, Italian, Latvian, Maltese, Polish, Jordanian, US and Venezuelan nationality following the so-called "JuicyFields" investment fraud case.

The massive April 11 bust included the collaboration of 400 law enforcement officers across 11 countries.

The two linked criminal organizations behind the online advertisement scheme laundered profits that totaled roughly EUR 645 million ($692.2 million), per judicial estimates al although Europol said "actual and unreported damages could be significantly higher."

It is estimated that 550,000 participants worldwide, mostly European citizens, were registered as online investors. As part of the Ponzi scheme, active from early 2020 to July 2022, approximately 186,000 participants transferred funds.

The suspects lured victims on their websites by advertising on social networks.

"These platforms offered promising crowdsourcing investment opportunities in the cultivation, harvesting and distribution of cannabis plants to be used for medicinal purposes," Europol said in a press release.

All participants had to do was invest a minimum of EUR 50 in this so-called ‘e-growing' opportunity that was promised to yield returns of at least 100% annually.

"Upon the purchase of a cannabis plant, the platform assured investors – also referred to as e-growers – they could soon collect high profits from the sale of marijuana to authorized buyers," Europol explained.

