Governor Polis Calls For Federal Cannabis Rescheduling, Launches New State Business Program

Governor Jared Polis (D and the Cannabis Business Office of the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade recently unveiled a new initiative to improve opportunities for local social equity cannabis businesses.

The program, Access to Experts, is designed to provide these businesses with expert advice in areas such as social media marketing, financial management and regulatory compliance, all at no cost to the business owners. Polis praised Colorado's leadership in fostering the growth of the cannabis industry from the ground up. He emphasized the significance of the Access to Experts program as a means to alleviate financial burdens and support business expansion.

To participate, businesses must hold a social equity license and submit a project proposal.

Selected businesses will receive up to $5,000 in funding from the Cannabis Business Office to cover project expenses.

Polis Calls For Federal Cannabis Rescheduling

In a keynote address at a National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) event in Denver on Thursday, Polis advocated for federal action on cannabis legislation, specifically calling for the reclassification of cannabis, reported Marijuana Moment.

"It’s long past time that the federal government reclassifies it. Is there more that they can do after that? Of course. But let’s begin with the reclassification that will make our communities safer, expanding freedoms for people, reduce costs and taxes on cannabis businesses,” Polis said.

This demand highlights a critical step towards harmonizing state and federal policies on cannabis, leading to broader reforms that will benefit both consumers and businesses within the industry.

