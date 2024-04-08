Study: This Is The #1 Social Media Platform For Recreational Cannabis Consumers (And It's Not Facebook Or IG)

Loading... Loading...

During a captivating session at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Alexa Alianiello, head of U.S. sales and partnerships at X (formerly Twitter), shed light on the unique relationship between the platform and its cannabis-engaged audience.

"Cannabis users are X users. But don't just take my word for it... A recent study from GWI on smoking behavior states that X is the number-one platform for recreational cannabis consumers," Alianiello said, emphasizing the platform's prominence among recreational cannabis consumers.

The data she referred to indicates that X enthusiasts are also 25% more inclined to engage with cannabis recreationally than those not on the platform.

To provide a more nuanced understanding of this demographic, Alianiello shared findings from a proprietary survey conducted by X's research team. "We actually found that 25% of X users who consume cannabis use it daily."

Alianiello further elaborated on how cannabis users utilize X as a primary source for industry news, brand discovery and engaging in community discussions. The platform boasts a staggering twenty million posts on cannabis, contributed by four million unique voices. "You have people who are talking about it a lot," Alianiello pointed out, underscoring the vibrant and active cannabis conversations happening on X.

Through Alianiello's insights, it becomes clear that X is not just a platform for social interaction but a critical ecosystem for cannabis culture and commerce. This intersection of cannabis consumers and digital communities offers brands unprecedented opportunities to engage with their audience in meaningful ways. As X continues to foster these connections, the insights shared by Alianiello at the conference underscore the platform's significant role in the evolving landscape of cannabis consumption and discussion.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.