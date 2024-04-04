Poseidon Investment Fund Ventures Into NY Market Via Start-Up PCA

Poseidon Investment Management will venture into the New York cannabis market via its investment in PCA (Platform Cannabis Advisors), reported MorningStar. This represents the first investment of the pioneer hedge fund in the NYC Market.
PCA was founded by Ben Sheridan and Matthew Greenberg, former employees at New York's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The start-up aims to support social equity license holders to overcome the financial barriers in establishing dispensaries. Sheridan and Greenberg's knowledge of the otherwise intricate regulatory system is key to their business model.
This collaboration underscores a strategic move to navigate the complex regulatory and financial challenges faced by New York's retail
license holders, often impeded by capital constraints and legal intricacies. But PCA's unique business model is also likened to
McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) in its real estate-centric approach.
With Poseidon's backing, the company will hopefully get the cash power to reach several customers with its service and financial assistance.
As for Poseidon, this new investment is just another page in the story of a pioneer cannabis hedge fund, one of the earliest cannabis, one of the first in the US cannabis industry. Poseidon was founded by siblings Emily & Morgan Paxhia in 2013.
