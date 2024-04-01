Celebrating 4/20 With Purpose: Wana Brands Foundation Surpasses $4.2M In Charitable Donations Since 2021

Loading... Loading...

Wana Brands and its philanthropic counterpart, the Wana Brands Foundation, are lifting the 4/20 holiday spirit through their #4ward20 campaign. They celebrate surpassing $4.2 million in donations to over 150 charities since 2021, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to community enrichment. This initiative, aligning with the spirit of 4/20, emphasizes sustainability and social responsibility over commercial gains.

Sustainable Giving Over Promotional Swag

In a move away from disposable promotional materials, Wana Brands leverages its resources for societal impact. The decision underscores the company's dedication to sustainable practices and its resolve to foster community well-being. The #4ward20 campaign, initiated in 2021 amidst the aftermath of global lockdowns, embodies Wana’s resolve to “keep hope high” through meaningful engagement with charitable causes.

A Personal Mission Turned Collective Endeavor

Nancy Whiteman, founder and CEO of Wana Brands, intertwines her personal mission with the company's, aiming to effect tangible change in the world. "Through the Wana Brands Foundation and the annual #4ward20 campaign with Wana Brands, I've had the opportunity to meet some incredible organizations that are truly changing the world. It is not hyperbole to say that being a part of their work has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. Celebrating this milestone of donating more than $4.2 million to these nonprofits only energizes us to further our collective mission to enhance lives and do good," stated Whiteman in a press release.

Community-Driven Charitable Selection

Wana Brands' approach to philanthropy is notably inclusive, with charity beneficiaries selected based on feedback from customers and dispensary partners. This participatory process ensures that donations align with community values across diverse sectors, including education, mental health and social justice. The rigorous vetting process by Wana's Corporate Social Responsibility team ensures that contributions are directed towards organizations with a proven impact.

A Vision For A Better Future

Established by Whiteman in 2021, the Wana Brands Foundation, now a $50 million entity, focuses on addressing critical needs such as food security, mental health and sustainability. This endeavor, funded by Wana's collaboration with Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, illustrates a deep commitment to community welfare and sets a benchmark for corporate philanthropy in the cannabis industry.

