Loading... Loading...

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who supported cannabis legalization when he served from 1999-2003, is launching his own edibles brand on 4/20, fulfilling what he calls a "lifelong dream."

"Thanks to a diverse group of creative and dynamic individuals who have been working diligently over the last few years, I can finally announce that today, Gov. Jesse ‘The Body' Ventura, is in the cannabis game," Ventura wrote on his blog.

Partnering with Retro Bakery, a Minnesota Black woman-owned business, the former governor is launching Jesse Ventura Farms, marking the first time an elected U.S. official has launched and is putting their name on a Cannabis brand.

"I can't tell you how truly amazing this feels. To finally be able to LEGALLY share with you, products from a plant that has had such an amazing impact on my life. Not to mention the historical significance of being the first U.S. Governor to officially put his name on a Cannabis brand. Each step brings us closer to finally ending this tragic and dangerous war on drugs."

Ventura was personally invited to attend the signing ceremony in May 2023 where he stood at the podium when Gov. Tim Walz signed marijuana legislation into law, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize cannabis. Ventura also testified last year in front of a Minnesota Senate committee where he told the story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife's chronic seizures.

This historic news will no doubt reverberate among the hundreds of attendees and speakers at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida on April 16-17.

Why The Retro Bakery?

Ventura said he partnered with Retro Bakery after interviewing hundreds of cannabis companies over the past few years, reported WCCO, a local CBS network. He said he chose them because he was impressed with their focus on giving back to the community and having award-winning products in their inventory.

“Cannabis saved my family’s life,” he said in a video on his website. “And now it’s time for me to return to the cannabis world.”

The Jesse Ventura Farms partnership will make its products available for preorder on April 1 to be shipped in time for 4/20 when Ventura will host a launch party.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida at a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16-17. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort is a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia