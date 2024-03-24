Illicit Cannabis Sellers Meet NYC Mayor Adams Over A Whopper At Burger King, Amid $15M Lawsuit

Loading... Loading...

In a move that surprised even the most cynical of New Yorkers and quite a few city cops, New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a face-to-face meeting with a group of individuals who've taken to congregating at a Burger King just several blocks from City Hall — an area dubbed by some as an “open-air drug bazaar.”

Adam's unexpected sit-down with the group was seemingly inspired by media attention of the Lower Manhattan site and a $15 million lawsuit against Burger King by the area’s neighbors who are getting fed up with the illicit weed and drug sales.

Adams’s visit was not a quick walk-through. "They sat there for a solid hour," a witness told the New York Post.

Nearly half a dozen police officers from the nearby First Precinct were also on hand, preventing passersby from taking pictures, the witness said.

Jobs Offers In Exchange For Selling Joints?

Adams is reported to have offered job opportunities to some of the illicit drug vendors who'd been using Burger King as their base. During the meeting, Adams instructed one of his aides to find the group "something within the service that can help them," the witness said though the specifics of this directive remain vague, noted the Post.

Weed Dealers Offer The Mayor A Toke

The episode reached a surreal peak when one of the individuals reportedly offered weed to Mayor Adams. With a police captain by his side, Adams courteously declined. This interaction did not lead to any immediate action against the group.

Meanwhile, local residents are not impressed with the Mayor's interaction. "It's ridiculous. We're complaining about the craziness out there, and [Adams] went and hung out with them for an hour. Crazy," said a resident.

A City Hall spokesperson recently reported that overall crime in the First Precinct, which includes the Burger King, was down 8.2% from a year ago.

"The behavior described in the complaints at the Burger King on Fulton Street will not be tolerated," the spokesperson said.

More Legal Licenses To Sell Legal Weed, Less Illicit Sales At Burger King

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the approval of 114 new retail licenses as New York's embattled cannabis program struggles to get a new start while illicit shops continue to thrive.

Photo of Mayor Eric Adams courtesy of Wiki Commons