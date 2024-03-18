[VIDEO] Meet The Women Behind Gotham, NYC's Cannabis And Cultural Retail Phenomenon

Loading... Loading...

Under the leadership of an all-women trio, Gotham emerges as NYC’s first premium cannabis and cultural concept store. In a recent episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider podcast, Joanne Wilson (CEO), T Robinson (COO) and Geraldine Hessler (CCO) share their collective vision at the forefront of a company redefining the cannabis scene in the heart of New York City.

Their journey began amidst the solitude of the pandemic, observing the changing landscape of New York’s retail scene. “Gotham was started with the seed of an idea…decided to pair [cannabis] and retail, and then we were off to the races,” Wilson said, recalling the genesis of Gotham. This blend of cannabis with culture sets Gotham apart, inviting patrons into a world where their consumer and recreational desires are met and celebrated.

A Unique Cannabis Retail Experience

“It’s the only retail cannabis concept store,” Hessler added, emphasizing Gotham’s unique approach to engaging with its audience and building a community as diverse as the city itself. Robinson added, “Business is a lever for impact,” highlighting their mission to bring a community together through the powerful medium of cannabis.

One of Gotham’s most exciting initiatives is the High Road Program, which Robinson describes as an unconventional way to activate their brand beyond the traditional retail space. This program aims to take Gotham’s curated collection of cannabis and non-cannabis goods on the road, reaching communities across New York State.

The name Gotham itself carries a weight that resonates deeply with New Yorkers. Wilson, who has been writing a blog called Gotham Gal for over 25 years, saw it as a continuation of a brand that is deeply connected to the city’s identity.

Commitment To Diversity And Social Justice

Gotham’s store is a testament to its dedication to supporting underrepresented communities, including women, BIPOC entrepreneurs and people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. “The community starts inside the four walls of our house,” Wilson explained, stressing the importance of creating an inclusive environment beginning with their own team.

Partnerships with organizations like STRIVE and Hospitality Pathways are the result of Gotham's efforts to promote social and economic justice in the cannabis industry.

Cultural Impact And Expansion Plans

Loading... Loading...

From hosting events that celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop to curating shows that feature a diverse array of art, Gotham won its place as a cultural hub that seeks to educate, entertain, and inspire. Their Women’s Wednesday initiative, especially during Women’s History Month, showcases their support for women’s brands and highlights the importance of female representation in all aspects of their business.

As Gotham looks to the future, plans for expansion and new collaborations are on the horizon. “Maybe three stores this year,” Hessler teased, indicating an ambitious growth strategy that promises to bring Gotham’s unique blend of cannabis and culture to even more New Yorkers.

For people interested in experiencing Gotham firsthand, Wilson invites everyone to visit their store at 3 E 3rd St. And for those eager to learn more about Gotham’s business model, you can watch the full episode on Benzinga’s YouTube channel:

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider episode with Gotham.

The two-day Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn, and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!