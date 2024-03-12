VA Gov. Vetoes Bill To End Cannabis Stigma In Childcare System, THC-Infused Hemp Products Swamp MA And More Updates

Loading... Loading...

Virginia Governor’s Veto Raises Controversy Over Parental Rights And Cannabis

In Virginia, a significant legislative effort to safeguard the parental rights of lawful cannabis users faced a setback. Despite bipartisan support and near-unanimous approval in the Senate, Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed HB 833, which was designed to prevent the use of cannabis alone as evidence of child abuse or neglect. Youngkin stated the bill addressed a “non-existent problem".

This decision has sparked criticism from advocates and affected families. Del. Rae Cousins (D), the bill’s sponsor, accused the governor of neglecting children’s well-being and exacerbating visitation disputes, reported Marijuana Moment. However, legislative battle continues as the bill returns to the assembly, requiring a two-thirds majority to override the veto.

Regulatory Oversight Urged In Massachusetts As THC-Infused Hemp Products Enter Market

Massachusetts legislators are confronting a regulatory gap allowing THC-infused hemp products to proliferate in the state. Despite their technically illegal status, these items, resembling cannabis-infused drinks and gummies, have surfaced in liquor stores and smoke shops, according to CommonWealth Beacon.

A legislative hearing prompted by State Sen. Michael Moore (D) revealed agencies’ awareness of the issue but highlighted the lack of enforcement. Amidst an intensifying debate over which agency should regulate these products, lawmakers are considering legislative intervention to address this regulatory loophole.

NYC Councilwoman Accuses Landlord Of Profiting From Illegal Cannabis Store

Loading... Loading...

Councilwoman Gale Brewer calls out landlord Alan Sackman for allegedly benefiting from an illegal cannabis shop’s profits, reported Crain's New York. Despite numerous violations and city attempts to remove the store, Sackman reportedly seeks rent payments while failing to address the unlawful activities.

Brewer emphasizes the need for legal cannabis establishments and urges consequences for landlords enabling unlicensed operations. This news comes amid Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to shut down illegal cannabis stores.

Oregon Bill Aims To Limit Cannabis Licenses To Address Oversaturation

Oregon lawmakers pass House Bill 4121 to address oversupply and price drops in the state’s cannabis market. The bill introduces caps on cannabis licenses, correlating license issuance with the population size, noted KOIN.

Advocates hope the move will stabilize the industry, offering relief to established businesses and creating a more equitable market landscape. The bill awaits Governor Tina Kotek’s signature and could take effect in January 2025.