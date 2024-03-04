Ultimate Stoner Dream Job: Get Paid $70,420 To Smoke Weed As A Cannabis Content Creator

Loading... Loading...

Custom Cones USA, a manufacturer of pre-rolled cones, announced Monday that it has launched a campaign to find someone to fill what it refers to as the "ultimate stoner dream job" for the company's new direct-to-consumer brand DaySavers, which produces rolling papers.

What’s It All About?

Custom Cones is hiring a full-time social media creator and event marketer — a job that will pay $70,420 with perks including cannabis product testing and all expenses paid travel to marijuana events.

"We are thrilled to be launching our Ultimate Stoner Dream Job campaign in the hopes that we will find a dedicated and one-of-a-kind content creator and social media manager to help us build engaging content on our social media platforms," Harrison Bard, co-founder and CEO of DaySavers and Custom Cones USA said in a press release.

The press release promised that if hired, you’ll get sent to the top industry events like Outside Lands, Hall of Flowers, MJBizCon, and CHAMPS, getting free samples of all the latest smoking accessories from DaySavers, Fill-a Blunts, Smoke and many more of the top brands.

Applicants will also have the chance to be selected for one of many part-time jobs, noted the PR, which will be similar to the full-time job. The content creator's role will depend on the type of content the applicant makes as well as the state they live in.

"If you're passionate about cannabis and have any kind of creative talent — this may be the job for you. Many people talk about doing what they love, but few actually have the chance to make it a reality. This is a dream opportunity for any cannabis lover!" added DaySavers' CEO.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online starting March 4 until April 20, 2024.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash