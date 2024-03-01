Weed-Smoking Jan. 6 Rioter Sentenced To Prison, Calls Judge 'Modern-Day Nazi'

Loading... Loading...

The pot-smoking January 6 Capitol rioter, Brandon Fellows, of Schenectady, New York, was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years in prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden whom he called a "modern-day Nazi" who was running a "kangaroo court."

Judge Was Not Impressed

"In all my years as a judge, and before that as a litigator, I have never seen such contemptuous conduct," McFadden said at Thursday's sentencing, reported the Washington Post.

"There is no grand conspiracy here against you," the judge said as Fellows kept interrupting. "It's time for you to grow up!"

Fellows, a chimney repairman and tree cutter, was not charged with violent conduct, though prosecutors described him as a "cheerleader" for the Jan. 6 mob. He was ultimately convicted on one felony count and four misdemeanors.

What Happened

On January 6, at defeated President Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, Fellows forced his way into the Capitol building through a broken window and made his way to the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) where he was photographed with his legs on the senator's desk, puffing on a joint and smiling for the camera.

"He told the jury he was having a blast," Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolina Nevin said Thursday. When the FBI caught up with him, she said, Fellows asked for a marker to write the word "liberty" on his forehead for his mug shot. He blamed police officers for their own injuries and showed no remorse for his actions, she added

Prosecutors also highlighted Fellows’ casual demeanor in Merkley’s office and his harassment of Capitol Police officers. After the event, Fellows openly boasted on social media about his participation, expressing joy at the fear instilled in lawmakers.

In post-riot interviews, Fellows echoed baseless Trump claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. He was also quoted as calling Jan. 6 a "beautiful day” and comparing himself to Elon Musk.

During his trial in August, at which Fellows represented himself, he accused Judge McFadden of running a “Nazi court.” His outbursts were so concerning that the jury sought assurance they were not at risk of Fellows obtaining their personal information.

More than 1,300 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, according to the Justice Department.

Photo of Brandon Fellows circulated on Twitter and later used by government officials