Maryland Dispensary Fined $26K For Selling Weed Found Discarded In Dumpster

In the first weeks following the recreational cannabis sales launch in Maryland in July 2023, licensed shops raked in millions of dollars selling legal weed products, resulting in a whopping $87.43 during the first month alone.

Curio Wellness' Far & Dotter dispensary in Baltimore County was also selling lots of weed at the time. But now, it's being fined $26,000 for selling marijuana products that were retrieved from a dumpster by some of its employees, reported The Baltimore Banner.

A total of 24 medical cannabis patients and 18 recreational cannabis customers bought at least $3,174 worth of cannabis in question between July 28-Aug. 3.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration‘s consent order revealed that 224 grams of cannabis product had been discarded on July 25 by Curio's Far & Dotter dispensary and left in the dumpster for over 41 hours.

A video footage from July 27 features three employees retrieving the missing, pre-packaged product from the dumpster.

The cannabis in question was later repackaged by an employee who told the Maryland Cannabis Administration that "the original packaging was covered in a liquid substance."

Swift action from the state regulatory body was prompted by an email it received from an employee identified only as A.J., who was on duty on July 25 as the inventory manager.

A.J. emailed his complaint to the MCA on or about Aug. 24, 2023., a few days after his employment at Far & Dotter was "terminated."

According to the consent order, Curio contests the characterization of management. The company told The Banner that the was not selling tainted cannabis.

"The aforementioned product was inside sealed jars, within sealed boxes, and it is undisputed that no outside material ever breached the jars or touched the product," Curio said in a statement. "Immediate action and appropriate steps have been taken to address the situation, including an internal investigation and additional employee training so that this type of incident does not recur."

