Rare Weed Compound Helps Suppress Appetite, Increases Energy & Motivation Without The Munchies, New Study Finds

Cannabis genetics company Phylos, in partnership with People Science, conducted an Institutional Review Board-approved, double-blind clinical study on the effects of rare cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV).

According to the research, Natural Natural THCV developed by Phylos resulted in improvement in energy levels, productivity, motivation and overall happiness in comparison to a placebo, all without the usual side effects of fatigue and increased appetite that often accompany THC consumption.

Alisha Holloway, PhD, chief scientific officer at Phylos, explained why these results matter.

“This study signifies a pivotal moment for the cannabis industry in understanding the effect of THCV in combination with THC,” Holloway said. “The Natural Natural THCV study allows us to leverage our exceptional plants in the advancement of targeted cannabis products, and to chart new territories in understanding the efficacy of natural cannabinoids.”

The Methodology

During the double-blind study, subjects consumed placebo gummies, THC-only gummies and gummies containing Get Sh!t Done (GSD) extract, a plant high in THCV developed by Phylos, according to a company press release.

The GSD gummies included distillate from the GSD plant with a roughly 2:1 ratio of THCV: THC.

Research Highlights

20% more participants felt energized after consuming the GSD gummy compared to placebo;

40% more participants they've enjoyed their daily activities after consuming the GSD gummy compared to placebo;

Those consuming THC-only gummies reported a 50% increase in hunger when taking full doses. That wasn't the case with participants who consumed the GSD gummy as they didn't report a statistically significant increase in hunger compared to the placebo;

Participants who consumed the THC-only gummy reported feeling fatigue three times more than those in the GSD group. Participants who consumed the GSD gummy reported significantly less fatigue than placebo; and

Both GSD and THC-infused gummies enhanced activity levels, exercise performance, motivation, and overall well-being in comparison to the placebo.

But, What THCV Is?

University of Oxford researchers discovered tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), a unique cannabis compound distinct from the well-known THC and CBD in 1970.

This cannabinoid is initially produced by the cannabis plant, like CBD and THC, in its precursor acidic form of tetrahydrocannabivarin acid (THCVA). Cannabigerovarinic acid (CBGV), a central precursor, converts to THCVA, which itself eventually converts into THCV when exposed to heat, or light.

Numerous studies conducted on human participants have identified THCV’s potential to suppress appetite in people struggling to lose weight, regulate blood sugar levels in those with type 2 diabetes, reduce epilepsy-related seizures, delay neurodegeneration associated with Parkinson’s disease and ameliorate the symptoms of schizophrenia.

Last year, California’s legal cannabis market experienced an influx of THCV products such as THCV-infused mints and pre-rolled joints, making this rare marijuana variant finally accessible to consumers.

