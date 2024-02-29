Kratom, CBD, Marijuana: Regulatory Update, Get Tuned In Under 2 Minutes

Loading... Loading...

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has indicated a proactive stance toward establishing a regulatory framework for Cannabidiol (CBD) while continuing to monitor kratom closely.

Kimberlee Trzeciak, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation and International Affairs, announced the agency's intent to prioritize CBD regulations in the coming year.

The FDA's current position suggests that CBD products might not meet existing safety standards for foods and dietary supplements. The agency is exploring regulatory tools to ensure consumer clarity on product contents and safety.

Loading... Loading...

New Hampshire: Legislative Divide on Marijuana Legalization

In New Hampshire, a significant legislative debate is underway regarding the approach to marijuana legalization. Marijuana Moment reported the state House and Senate are divided over two models: a state-controlled market and a traditional licensing system.

The House-passed bill, advocated by Rep. Erica Layon, prefers a licensing approach with regulatory guardrails, whereas Senators Daryl Abbas and Cindy Rosenwald, along with Governor Chris Sununu, support a state-run franchise model. The Senate's preference aims to protect the market from oversaturation and price manipulation by larger entities.

Indiana: Stalled Progress on Marijuana Legislation

Despite a historic 2023 hearing for a bill proposing the decriminalization of marijuana, Indiana saw no progress in 2024, with all ten introduced bills stalling in committee.

Advocates for legalization, including Rep. Heath VanNatter and Senators Eric Bassler and Rodney Pol, continue to push for reform.

They argue that legalization would bring economic benefits and align Indiana with neighboring states that have legalized marijuana for medical or recreational use.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida in a new Hollywood venue on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn, and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.

Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!