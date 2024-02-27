Congresswoman To DEA: 'Reject Any Argument' That Marijuana Rescheduling Violates US Treaty Obligations

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) urged the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to refute any assertions that suggested rescheduling marijuana at the federal level would breach international treaty obligations.

In a letter to DEA administrator Anne Milgram, Kamlager-Dove stressed international treaties neither mandate the inclusion of marijuana in Schedule I or II of the Controlled Substance Act (CSA) nor preclude the DEA from embracing the Schedule III reclassification recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in August 2023.

"I write to urge you to reject any argument in support of maintaining marijuana in Schedule I or Schedule II based on U.S. Treaty obligations. Applicable Treaties neither require the U.S. to keep marijuana in Schedule I or II nor do they preclude the DEA from accepting HHS's recommendation," the congresswoman wrote in the letter to Milgram.

This call to action comes as the DEA conducts a comprehensive review of cannabis scheduling. Kamlager-Dove emphasized the critical need for transparency in the DEA’s discussions surrounding global drug policy agreements.

An advocate for full marijuana decriminalization, Kamlager-Dove advocated for the complete removal of cannabis from the CSA, acknowledging the historical significance of any movement toward this goal.

"Cannabis should be removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) schedule entirely; however, I acknowledge that the rescheduling of cannabis is a historic first step to addressing the harms of the War on Drugs, which is why I want to ensure that U.S. Treaties are not considered as a potential reason against rescheduling or de-scheduling marijuana."

Kamlager-Dove also posed three questions to the DEA: Does the DEA believe treaties prevent it from following HHS’s recommendation? Who has lobbied the DEA on treaty concerns and marijuana reclassification? Has the DEA consulted outside experts or the State Department regarding the treaties and the rescheduling process?

These questions highlighted concerns about potential outside influence on the DEA’s decision and aim to ensure transparency in the rescheduling process.

Marijuana Moment reported that the letter was sent earlier this month but her office just announced it in a press release on Monday.

Photo: Sydney Kamlager-Dove courtesy of election office