LSD Microdosing For Depression? This Clinical Study Reveals Promising Results

Australian biopharma company MindBio Therapeutics Corp. has shared positive topline results from its completed take-home microdosing clinical trial on major depressive disorder.

The treatment provided to the 20 participants is MB22001, the company's microdose formulation of a self-titratable form of LSD, adapted for use outside clinical settings and enabling patients to dose up or down depending on personal tolerance.

Announced in May 2023 after positive Phase 1 trial results, the Phase 2a study's positive outcomes stand as "transformative" for MindBio, now moving toward late-stage pharma drug development, said CEO Justin Hanka.

Study results showed that, after 8 weeks of treatment, 53% of patients experienced complete remission from depression while all 20 experienced an average 60% reduction in their depressive symptoms (specifically, a mean 14.1 point drop in MADRS scores.)

In addition to positive results, MindBio's LSD microdose molecule was safe and well tolerated, with no treatment-related severe or serious adverse events in the doses tested, also consistent with the Phase 1 trial results.

On Mental Health Treatments With Psychedelic Microdoses

MindBio is believed to be the only organization worldwide running several clinical trials with regulatory and government approval for take-home use and handling of psychedelic therapeutics by trial patients.

The company's lead hypothesis is that, as much as high-dose psychedelic compounds have been shown to produce significant benefits for different conditions, these doses can also cause unwanted situations.

On the other hand, microdosing does not produce such effects and can offer similar benefits in reducing conditions like anxiety and depression (see additional recent LSD microdosing vs. THC and methamphetamine study findings, per Science Alert.)

Another MindBio endeavor is underway in a Phase 2b clinical trial on microdosing in late-stage cancer patients with existential distress. This trial will compare joint psychedelic-centered psychotherapy with standard meaning-centered psychotherapy in people with advanced cancer and anxiety or depression.

MindBio has reportedly collected thousands of clinical study data points over 3 years. They include psychometric data, speech analytics, sleep, biometric, activity data, EEG and ECG that seek to build a proprietary treatment model that is scalable, safe, effective and tailored to patients as "a first-line treatment for depression."

Photo courtesy of Unsplash.