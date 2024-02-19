Senator Elizabeth Warren Chooses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson As Her Top 'Dream Blunt Rotation'

Loading... Loading...

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) revealed her preference for getting stoned with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a Monday interview on “Pod Save America.”

When the interview – which touched on various political topics – turned to cannabis, host Jon Favreau began the discussion about Warren’s efforts that go beyond cannabis rescheduling but rather push for full decriminalization. The former Obama speechwriter then asked the senator who she’d invite to a blunt session.

Presented with the “dream blunt rotation” scenario and four proposed individuals to join her in this hypothetical weed-smoking session, Warren playfully dismissed the mention of weed, stating it was more about who she finds fun. However, her enthusiasm for “The Rock” quickly stole the show.

"All I'm really telling you, this has nothing to do with weed," Warren jokingly responded. "It's who you think is fun … these are people you'd go get pedicures with, this what you're telling me."

Given a list including names like President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (who recently told her own cannabis story on ‘Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me) and even pop star Taylor Swift, Warren declared, “Oh, ‘The Rock!’ Oh, I’m stopping there.”

The senator reiterated her preference even amidst suggestions like Snoop Dogg and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). “I’m still with The Rock,” she said adding that she would choose him "four times."

This isn’t the first time Warren has expressed her admiration for the actor and former pro wrestler. In 2019, she welcomed a potential presidential bid from Johnson, praising his charisma and fashion sense. She even keeps a signed script from his show “Ballers” on her desk, serving as a personal reminder to “stay ballin’.”

Beyond the lighthearted entertainment, Warren’s stance on marijuana legalization holds deeper significance. Her support for the SAFE Banking Act reflects her belief that federal criminalization hinders equitable access to the legal cannabis industry. She has long advocated for broader reform, insisting that to solve the issue, marijuana needs to be fully decriminalized at the federal level.

While the “dream blunt rotation” may be hypothetical, it offers a glimpse into Warren’s playful personality and highlights her consistent support for the cannabis industry’s fair treatment within a legal framework.

Photo courtesy of Pod Save America