Flavor And Control: Stündenglass Unveils Modül Dök, Latest Vape Innovation On The Market

Stündenglass introduced Modül Dök on February 16th, revolutionizing portable glass technology. The hand-held piece seamlessly integrates with Modül, offering swift, secure and consistent vaporization for dry herb and concentrate materials.

Unparalleled Portability And Performance

Crafted as a 6" portable glass device, the Modül Dök boasts a magnetic connection to the Modül, facilitating a holistic user experience.

Leveraging customizable temperature control and session duration options through a 2.4” high-resolution, full-color display, users can achieve optimal vaporization with remarkable ease.

With rapid heating capabilities as quick as 15 seconds and a temperature range spanning from 482℉/250℃ to 842℉/450℃, users can relish in sizable vapor clouds or opt for a more controlled consumption, all at their fingertips.

Features And Pricing

Priced at $100 standalone or available in a bundle with the Modül for $450, the Modül Dök is equipped with a range of features to elevate the user experience.

Constructed from 3mm borosilicate glass with a magnetic adapter ring, it incorporates a 4-hole welded stem percolator and an anodized aluminum base, ensuring durability and stability.

The inclusion of a 90° USB-C charging cable allows for simultaneous use and charging convenience, while the versatile design transforms the Modül into a multifaceted handheld device.

Transformative Versatility

With its interchangeable tanks and robust heating options, the Modül Dök transcends conventional boundaries, offering users unparalleled versatility and control over their consumption preferences.

Whether enjoying concentrates or dry materials, the Modül Dök promises a seamless and enjoyable experience, revolutionizing the way enthusiasts interact with their chosen materials.

Stündenglass continues to lead the charge in innovation within the glass industry, with the Modül Dök poised to set a new standard for portable vaporization.

Photo: Courtesy of Stündenglass.