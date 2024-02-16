Is Cannabis Odor A Health Threat To North Carolina Courthouses? New Order Says Yes

Loading... Loading...

A recent order signed by a judge stipulates that people who smell like cannabis will now be prohibited from entering the North Carolina Superior Courts of Robeson County.

Anyone who has "the odor of marijuana, THC, CBD, hashish and hemp and like substances" would be asked by the sheriff of Robeson County to "leave and come back without the odor own your persons," the Wednesday order from Senior Resident Superior Court Judge James Gregory Bell said.

As a government facility, Robeson County Courthouse is accessible to those seeking to conduct official business in North Carolina, the "findings of fact" section of the order stated.

However, the order warns that "the safety and health of those entering the courthouse to conduct business, as well as those who work in the courthouse on a regular basis," can't be threatened or impaired.

Marijuana Moment's Kyle Jaeger noted that it is uncertain as to how someone with a scent of cannabis would pose a threat or harm to the “safety and health” of those present in the courthouse. Moreover, the perception of odor can vary from person to person, he added.

While the sheriff is ordered to enforce the rule, Jaeger questions "Who ultimately determines whether a person meets the definition of having ‘the odor of marijuana?'"

Interestingly, the order comes on the heels of numerous attempts in states where cannabis is legal to use to prohibit police from searching individuals or vehicles based solely on the odor of cannabis, such as Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois and Minnesota, to name a few.

Cannabis in North Carolina is illegal for any use except for minimal medical use. However, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) approved recreational cannabis in a September referendum, making the reservation the only place in the state to legalize adult-use cannabis.

