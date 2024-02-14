GOP Gov. Noem Signs Bill Compelling South Dakota's Medical Marijuana Patients To Acknowledge Federal Gun Ban

Loading... Loading...

Governor Kristi Noem (R) signed a measure requiring South Dakota’s registered medical cannabis patients to acknowledge in writing that they are aware of being barred from owning a firearm in keeping with federal law.

House Bill 1024, introduced by state Rep. Kevin Jensen (R), cleared the state legislature recently. Initially, the bill sought to have patients sign their names on the medical marijuana application form acknowledging the federal gun rule, but the state Senate Health and Human Services Committee amended it before green-lighting it.

Meanwhile, the state Senators killed a separate bill that House members advanced in mid-January that would have compelled cannabis shops to warn customers of the federal firearms ban.

In addition to Rep. Jensen's bill, Gov. Noem approved four other measures aimed at promoting public health.

"These bills will keep South Dakotans safe and healthy," Noem said in a press release. "When xylazine, otherwise known as the ‘zombie' drug, is mixed with fentanyl, it makes an already deadly drug even deadlier, and it brings with it a whole host of negative health consequences. I am proud to sign legislation that keeps our healthcare professions fair and protects people from deadly drugs."

Jensen said earlier the bills do not infringe on a South Dakotan's ability to get a medical marijuana card, reported Dakota News Now, but rather provide necessary information for making informed decisions.

"All this bill (HB1024) would require on the application for a medical marijuana card is the same language used on the federal form (to purchase a firearm)," he said. "It is simply to inform the public that this is federal law."

