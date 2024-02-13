Hawaii Senators Approve Cannabis Legalization Bill Despite Internal Opposition To Governor's Pro-Reform Stance

Loading... Loading...

Two Hawaii Senate committees voted to advance a bill legalizing marijuana. The decision emerged from a joint session held on Tuesday, amidst a landscape of differing opinions and after hearing a range of public testimonials, including those from state entities that opposed the bill, contrasting sharply with Governor Josh Green's, pro-reform stance.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee and the Judiciary Committee both voted to pass the bill, introduced last month in both chambers via Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez‘s bill.

While AG Lopez’s (D) plan served as a framework, even agencies within her administration raised concerns, highlighting the bill’s complexity.

Advocates cheered the progress, urging further amendments to loosen over-punitive measures. State agencies, however, warned of potential threats to public safety and proposed their own changes. Lawmakers listened, incorporating some revisions during the hearing, according to Marijuana Moment, which first reported the news.

The Attorney General’s office, despite shaping the bill, reiterated its opposition to legalization but acknowledged the improved provisions compared to past proposals.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Public Defender endorsed the bill, advocating for the end of what they call a failed prohibitionist policy, saying that reform was overdue.

"While this bill does not entirely remove the stigma associated with criminalization, perfection is the enemy of good and this is a step in the right direction," said the Public Defender’s office, noted the outlet. "It is time to bring the cannabis industry out of the shadows, regulate it, and implement a thoughtful and compassionate approach to cannabis use."

By contrast, the Department of Law Enforcement relayed grave concerns, predicting a rise in traffic incidents and a swelling black market. They cautioned that legalization could strain enforcement resources already stretched thin by various contraband issues.

Key amendments adopted include restructuring the cannabis tax policy, with a 14% excise tax for recreational use and a 4% tax for medical marijuana, clarifying that expungements don’t apply to “distribution” convictions, adding a “defective date” to signal the bill’s need for further work before enactment.

Photo: Beach outside Honolulu by Maureen Meehan