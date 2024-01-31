Japanese University Will Research Marijuana's Medical Uses In First-Of-Its-Kind Collaboration With Australian Company

Loading... Loading...

An Australian, vertically integrated plant-based medicine company, Cannatrek, will collaborate with a Japanese University to empower research on medical marijuana.

What happened: Cannatrek reported Tuesday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with Mie University in Tsu, Japan, to establish an open partnership on advancing medical research into the use of marijuana.

The collaboration news comes some two months after Japan's Parliament passed a bill legalizing medical products derived from cannabis.

Previously, substances containing compounds derived from marijuana plants have been only allowed in clinical trials, but patient groups have been pushing for change. They have been seeking approval for cannabis-derived CBD medicines, such as Epidiolex, which is approved in the United States and Europe for conditions such as severe forms of epilepsy.

The CBD medicine became a part part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ’s portfolio, following the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc. in 2021.

Why it matters: This strategic partnership is set to be the first-ever MoU for medical marijuana research between any Australian and Japanese organization or government.

"We are honored to be the first Australian business to have an MoU for medicinal cannabis research with a Japanese organization" stated Cannatrek CEO Tommy Huppert. "Cannatrek has the manufacturing capability to supply the highest quality of medicinal cannabis products for domestic and international markets via our Shepparton facility. The facility recently received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) accreditation which further enhances export opportunities".

What's next: Under the MoU, the framework for cooperation encompasses several key areas including agronomic research, training resources for clinicians, pharmaceutical supply chain, e-healthcare, navigating regulation and compliance, and connecting experts in the field.

Photo: Courtesy of Mitch M via Shutterstock