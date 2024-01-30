NYC Police Now Mandated To Record Race And Gender In All Stops, How Will Cannabis Arrests Be Affected?

Loading... Loading...

In a landmark decision, New York’s City Council passed a law requiring New York Police Department officers to record the race, gender and age of individuals they question. This move, overriding New York Mayor Eric Adams’ veto, marks a significant step towards police reform and transparency.

The law’s passage follows a controversial incident when recently elected City Councilmember Yusef Salaam was pulled over by police without explanation several days ago. Salaam is a member of the exonerated group of men known as the Central Park Five.

The new legislation targets the NYPD, the largest police force in the U.S., compelling its 36,000 officers to log details of all investigative encounters. Many view the move as a critical development in a city historically plagued by the contentious “stop and frisk” policy, declared unconstitutional in 2013, that disproportionately impacted communities of color. The new law mandates documentation even in minor encounters not involving crime suspects.

Why It Matters: NYC Epicenter Of Cannabis Stops And Arrests

A study analyzing the home addresses of individuals arrested in New York State from 1980 to 2021 revealed significant enforcement disparities in cannabis arrests, with some areas experiencing arrest rates up to 10 times higher than the state average. New York City was the epicenter of marijuana arrests, totaling approximately one million. NYPD data showed that New Yorkers of color made up more than 94 percent of arrests and summonses issued for marijuana violations and offenses in 2020.

The highest cannabis arrest concentrations, noted in a recent New York Times report were in specific areas of the city, including parts of Brownsville, East Flatbush and East Harlem – all predominantly Black neighborhoods. The majority of these arrests targeted Black and Latino men, challenging the police’s assertion that their actions were based on emergency calls and community complaints rather than racial bias, said NYT author Ashley Southall, noting that "While the sum of marijuana arrests contributing to the map is staggering, it may be missing millions more encounters."

Mayor Adams Vs. NYC Public Advocate

"If you talk to the victim of a crime or law enforcement professional, they will tell you: in public safety, seconds matter," Mayor Adams said Tuesday at City Hall as he implored the council to let his veto stand.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who sponsored the bill, said that reporting the encounters could be done in less than a minute on an officer's smartphone through a system already in place.

"This is not about preventing police work," Williams said. "This is police work."

Photo: Kindel media with photo by Pexels