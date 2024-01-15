Cannabis Tech. Co GrowerIQ Bets On Global Expansion With Acquisition Of Ample Organics

Loading... Loading...

Cannabis technology company GrowerIQ has announced the successful acquisition of Ample Organics. This strategic acquisition, concluded in December 2023, marks a significant expansion of GrowerIQ's operations, not just in Canada but also on the international stage.

The all-cash transaction has effectively positioned GrowerIQ as a market leader, particularly in Canada and Europe, where it now boasts one of the largest market shares in the cannabis technology sector. In a statement confirming the acquisition, GrowerIQ revealed that all members of Ample Organics' team would be joining its ranks, a move that is anticipated to bolster the combined entity's capabilities substantially.

John Prentice, founder of Ample Organics, conveyed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "This marks another significant milestone for Ample Organics. Joining forces with GrowerIQ opens up new opportunities for innovation and growth for the company within the cannabis technology landscape." He further added, "The combined expertise and resources of both teams will undoubtedly create brilliant solutions for licensed cannabis producers globally.”

Echoing this sentiment, Andrew Wilson, founder of GrowerIQ shed light on the strategic nature of the acquisition. "The acquisition of Ample Organics is a strategic move that aligns with our mission to provide the most effective management solutions for our incredible producers around the world," he said. Wilson also expressed his eagerness to integrate Ample Organics' team, stating, "We are excited to welcome the talented team from Ample Organics and look forward to our journey together."

