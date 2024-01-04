Weed Isn't Getting You As High As It Used To? These Experts Have Great Tips For You

Loading... Loading...

By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo

It sometimes happens. Almost never. Tends to happen. Could happen. Setting aside the issue of problematic consumption, what happens when weed "loses its effectiveness"? Do more hits or more joints become the new "baseline" for consumption? Does the ineffectiveness of cannabis become a gateway to other, "harder" and more complex drugs?

Is it me? Why don't I get high anymore? Why don't I feel stoned anymore? What should I do when weed doesn't hit like it used to?

Julián Ariel Núñez, a general practitioner at Cullen Hospital in Argentina, president of the civil association Acaecer and a specialist in endocannabinology, says, “It's important to establish the connection between marijuana, the doses, and the strains.”

Why? “Because people often stick with the same strain for a while. Therefore, it's advisable to swap strains every now and then and see how it goes with other strains, evaluating the THC and the purpose of consumption.”

Cannabis, an ally for moments of tranquility, shedding burdens, slowing down, making more conscious decisions, and also for reading, writing, listening to music, or enjoying art, doesn't work the same for everyone. Nor is it the same every time. So, at the very least: one must exercise patience and know when to give oneself a break.

Cannabis Tolerance

“When people feel they need more cannabis or feel it hits them less, I would suggest trying an oil with roughly the same concentrations as the plant they are using. Why? Well, to keep their receptors aligned during the day or keep them active so that when they smoke, they need less,” Núñez continues, stitching together a possible truth.

In that sense, cannabis consumers who feel that “it doesn't hit like it used to” are experiencing what is commonly known as tolerance.

“We're talking about THC, which we prescribe a lot for relaxation and mental health. And when I say ‘relax,’ we can think about symptoms of anxiety, which nowadays we all experience. These are anticipatory thoughts and excessive worry,” explains Dr. Ángeles García Vara, psychiatrist.

So, when seeking to “relax,” some professionals recommend medicinal cannabis.

“The thing is, when you smoke a lot of THC, the receptors distributed throughout the body, mainly those located in the brain, become saturated, and it stops having an effect. That's the phenomenon known as tolerance,” the psychiatrist explains.

THC And CBD

In that sense, if users don't get their dose of THC, they'll probably experience “withdrawal symptoms:” states of anxiety, muscle tension, irritation, and more.

“You should gradually decrease the amount of high-THC genetics and incorporate high-CBD genetics. So, I'm not cutting off THC abruptly, because that would be tough, and I'm using cannabidiol. That is, high-CBD genetics, to clean up the effects of THC a bit. Because cannabidiol is an allosteric modulator: it's as if cannabidiol prevents THC from interacting with the receptors,” details García Vara.

Another possible approach, as Núñez mentions, is to rotate between high-THC strains. And, at the same time, pair this with aerobic exercises, breathing practices, good hydration, and a healthy diet.

The Importance Of A Cannabis Detox

Rocío Zorzon, a doctor specializing in phytotherapy and an advisor in therapeutic cannabis, like most professionals, recommends a detox, a break that allows one to return to those "first-time" effects.

“There are many people who experience more unpleasant than enjoyable effects, and many others who don't understand the difference between responsible adult use and problematic use. Everything in excess is harmful: from drinking water to smoking marijuana. Cannabis dependency occurs when our body gets used to high levels of THC and stops producing the body's natural endocannabinoids,” she says.

And she continues: “Once consumption is stopped, if it's stopped abruptly, withdrawal symptoms will be very noticeable due to the endocannabinoid system's inability to produce these molecules.”

Gradual And Staggered

So, if after reflecting on cannabis use, the user has decided to take a break, the first thing Zorzon recommends is “not to cut it off abruptly, because the withdrawal effect will be stronger, and you'll quickly fall back into consumption.”

Instead, the best way to approach a detox is to do it gradually and in stages.

The expert says: “In this case, you'll reduce the dose and increase the time between consumption periods. For example, if you consume a joint a day, you can reduce the dose to half, aim to smoke half a joint a day and not consume it every day.”

This way, the body and nervous system are given enough time to synthesize endocannabinoids again.

Habits Of A Detox

Now, how long is a good detox period? It's usual to talk about a minimum of 72 hours and up to 30 days a month without smoking. Therefore, in the equation, the longer the detox lasts, the more control over THC consumption can be achieved.

But, why would I need to spend 30 days clean? “Because that's approximately how long it would take for our endocannabinoid system to start functioning with its endocannabinoid levels,” adds Zorzon.

In that sense, professionals recommend detoxing at least every 2 or 3 months.

“A detox lowers the threshold of reception of the receptors and that could also help to slightly readjust the treatment again,” adds Núñez.

And, as mentioned above, for a complete cannabis detox, it's necessary to modify other daily instances like eating habits and lead a, let's say, healthier life.

Tools For A Good Detox

“When you're detoxing remember to do any physical activity that involves burning fat. That is: cardio exercises that make you sweat bullets. And a diet that cleanses toxins. Clearly, you should avoid eating flours, sugars, sodas, meats, fried foods, alcohol, or other drugs. And try to incorporate more plants, fruits, vegetables, and legumes,” lists the specialist in phytotherapy.

Thus, as THC operates on cognition, memory, reflexes, and emotions, it's also necessary to exercise the mind, innovate, think, cultivate art and meditation through yoga exercises, mindfulness, and even math exercises.

“If you exercise your mind, you'll promote neurogenesis. That is, the production of new neurons,” concludes Zorzon.

Sometimes the body asks for a reset, and a tolerance break from cannabis becomes the best solution: smoke less to, at the same time, return to the old results.

