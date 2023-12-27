Curaleaf's Boris Jordan Predicts Major Turnaround For Cannabis In 2024

Despite a challenging year for the cannabis sector in 2023, Boris Jordan, founder and executive chairman of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF, expressed optimism for 2024. “2023 was a terrible year for the sector,” Jordan admitted, citing slower growth and regulatory hurdles.
Key Growth Catalysts In Sight
In a recent interview with CNBC, Jordan taked about the developments that could catalyze significant growth in the industry, such as New York’s move to adult use and Germany’s shift to medical cannabis. He anticipated Florida may also transition to adult-use marijuana next year.
Rescheduling Cannabis: A Financial Game-Changer
The potential rescheduling of cannabis in the U.S. from Schedule I to Schedule III was a focal point of discussion. Such a move would not only reduce the tax burden from an onerous 70% to standard rates but also unlock substantial financial resources for the sector. “Removing cannabis from the narcotics list… would obviously free up a tremendous amount of cash,” Jordan said.
Investment Dynamics: Overcoming Barriers
Jordan discussed the dynamics of institutional investment in the cannabis sector, identifying three primary barriers: the structural complexities of stock ownership, the need for sector re-education and the hesitant stance of investors awaiting federal action on rescheduling.
Curaleaf’s recent uplift to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and expected custodianship by major banks in early January represent significant strides in addressing these challenges.
Educating Investors And Awaiting Federal Action
Efforts to re-educate investors about the sector’s potential and demonstrate the industry’s improved financial health will be crucial according to Jordan. He emphasized the importance of federal action, suggesting that any significant movement on cannabis rescheduling is likely to occur by April next year. This anticipation is fueled by a pattern of federal decisions aligning with legislative timelines.
Looking Ahead: The Future of Cannabis in 2024
As the industry looks forward to 2024, Jordan’s optimism stems from potential federal rescheduling, increased investor awareness and burgeoning markets like New York and Florida, all stand to invigorate the cannabis industry beyond the trials faced in 2023. The coming months may prove pivotal in shaping the trajectory of the sector.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!