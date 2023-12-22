Maryland's Cannabis Market Flourishes In November As Washington DC Struggles

Loading... Loading...

Maryland’s adult-use cannabis market witnessed a substantial boost in November, with sales jumping to nearly $56 million, marking a 1.5% increase from October. This surge is part of a broader trend in the state’s burgeoning cannabis industry, which has seen year-to-date adult-use sales amass nearly $270.3 million through November, according to the Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA).

Maryland’s Cannabis Industry On The Rise

The state’s total cannabis sales, encompassing both adult-use and medical cannabis, amounted to $89.7 million in November. However, this figure represents a slight decrease of 0.4% from October’s numbers.

Maryland has nearly 100 operational cannabis stores, with plans for more social equity businesses in the pipeline, as reported by Marijuana Moment. The adult-use segment of the market, which commenced on July 1, has been a key contributor to these figures.

Contrasting Trends: Comparing Maryland And DC’s Cannabis Markets

In contrast, the District of Columbia’s sales displayed a contrasting trend. DC’s monthly medical cannabis dispensary sales experienced a marginal decline of approximately 0.4% from October to November, settling at almost $2.9 million. More notably, November sales at DC dispensaries fell by 9% compared to the same month last year, as reported by the local Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration.

Loading... Loading...

Role Of Adult-Use Cannabis In Maryland’s Market Success

This discrepancy in performance between Maryland and Washington DC highlights the dynamic nature of the cannabis market in the region. With Maryland showing robust growth and DC facing challenges, the industry’s landscape continues to evolve.

The administration’s data also revealed that 6,478 registered patients were DC residents in November, along with 2,601 non-DC residents registered to purchase medical cannabis.

Future Of Cannabis In Maryland And DC

As legalization advances and the cannabis industry continues to mature, contrasts such as those observed in Maryland and DC illustrate the diversity of factors that influence market dynamics in different jurisdictions.