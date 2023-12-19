Premium Cannabis Pre-Rolls Arrive In Arizona With Toast And Sweet O'z Collab, Here's Where To Find Them

Loading... Loading...

Cannabis pre-roll brand Toast has teamed up with Sweet O'z, a vertically integrated distributor, cultivator and manufacturer in the Arizona market.

Toast will launch its premium cannabis pre-rolls and flower in dispensary locations throughout the Grand Canyon state, under the new collaboration.

"We are excited to be partnering with Sweet O'z," Punit Seth, Toast co-founder and CEO, said. "They have a proven track record with innovative brands in the industry, and they share our core values of inclusivity and equitability—which is just as important to us."

Toast pre-rolls and infused flower will be available at select Arizona dispensaries. Launched products include:

TOAST CLASSIC – a 1g pre-roll featuring some of the most coveted and potent strains on the market—available in Sativa, Indica and Hybrid varieties.

– a 1g pre-roll featuring some of the most coveted and potent strains on the market—available in Sativa, Indica and Hybrid varieties. TOAST MINIS – a rolled 0.35-gram version of Toast's Classic pre-roll, available in 10 packs of Sativa, Indica or Hybrid.

– a rolled 0.35-gram version of Toast's Classic pre-roll, available in 10 packs of Sativa, Indica or Hybrid. TOAST INFUSED – LIVE RESIN – pre-rolls delivering an extra potent experience. The concentrate is specially infused into the highest quality Toast flower. Available in 0.6 grams and 1.2 grams, Infused pre-rolls contain a THC over 40% and a high terpene content.

– pre-rolls delivering an extra potent experience. The concentrate is specially infused into the highest quality Toast flower. Available in 0.6 grams and 1.2 grams, Infused pre-rolls contain a THC over 40% and a high terpene content. TOAST INFUSED FLOWER – Toast's highest quality flower – ground and infused with premium, flower-only concentrate. Each crafted infusion delivers a smooth and unique experience, with a THC over 40% and high terpene content.

Additionally, Toast is joining Sweet O'z in the Last Prisoner Project's #FreeRobertDeals advocacy campaign, which aims to reform the criminal justice system through progressive drug policy and to inspire prompt action to release Robert Deals.

"We at Sweet O'z pride ourselves in introducing the best products the cannabis industry has to offer to our customers who trust us with their purchases," Ethan Telfair, CEO of Sweet O'z, said. "Toast showcases a nationally recognized, best-in-class brand that our loyal customers deserve in the Arizona market."

Toast products will be available in select Cookies and Nirvana locations throughout Arizona, with further expansion in the near future.

