Matthew Perry Died Of 'Acute Effects Of Ketamine,' Medical Examiner Reports

“Friends” star Matthew Perry died as a result of the “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning, an autopsy report shows.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office revealed on Friday that Perry’s blood tested positive for ketamine, which is known to treat depression, anxiety and is involved in clinical trials for various other conditions.

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the examiner’s report states.

Perry, found dead in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, was “reported to be receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.”

The report noted that ketamine has medical and surgical uses as well as an anesthetic. It is also used in recreational settings “due to its ‘dissociative’ nature, indicating disconnection of mind and body. It can also have short duration hallucinatory and psychedelic effects.”

Perry’s last known treatment was a week and a half prior to his death, the autopsy stated, well beyond the time it would still have been in his system from the treatment.

Known for his role as the hilarious and sarcastic Chandler Bing on "Friends" in the ’1990s and early 2000s. He starred in more than 200 episodes of the NBC sitcom across 10 seasons. Chandler was 54.