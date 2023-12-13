New England's Highs And Lows: Bay State's Blunt Reality, Lawmakers Light Up Legislation In New Hampshire

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission is facing internal challenges, with the recent suspension of two top managers, Cedric Sinclair (Chief Communications Officer) and Justin Shrader (Director of Human Resources).
This upheaval follows the suspension of Commission Chair Shannon O'Brien in September 2023 for making insensitive comments viewed as racist.
Local media reported Massachusetts state Senator Michael Moore has called for an oversight hearing to understand the issues within the commission, which is struggling with managing the state’s growing cannabis industry.
New Hampshire's Marijuana Legislation Efforts
In New Hampshire, lawmakers have pre-filed twelve marijuana-related bills for 2024, focusing on legalization, medical use expansion, and reducing penalties.
Key proposals include home cultivation rights, increased medical marijuana access, and two different models for adult-use legalization, reported Marijuana Moment.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
