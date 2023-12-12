DEA Cracks Down On Synthetic Cannabinoids, Classifies These Six As Schedule I Drugs

Loading... Loading...

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a temporary order under the Controlled Substances Act, scheduling six synthetic cannabinoids in Schedule I.

"This action is based on a finding by the Administrator that the placement of these six substances in schedule I is necessary to avoid imminent hazard to the public safety," the DEA announced on Tuesday.

The temporary order took effect immediately and will stay in place until December 12, 2025.

Green Market Report's Debra Borchardt highlighted these items can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops, where they are known as herbal incense and marketed as a legal alternative to cannabis.

The six cannabinoids include:

Methyl 3,3-dimethyl-2-(1-(pent-4- en-1-yl)-1H-indazole-3- carboxamido)butanoate (Other name: MDMB–4en–PINACA)

Methyl 2-[[1-(4-fluorobutyl)indole- 3-carbonyl]amino]-3,3-dimethyl- butanoate (Other names: 4F–MDMB– BUTICA; 4F–MDMB–BICA)

N-(1-amino-3,3-dimethyl-1- oxobutan-2-yl)-1-(pent-4-en-1-yl)-1H- indazole-3-carboxamide (Other name: ADB–4en–PINACA)

5-Pentyl-2-(2-phenylpropan-2- yl)pyrido[4,3-b]indol-1-one (Other name: CUMYL–PEGACLONE; SGT– 151)

Ethyl 2-[[1-(5-fluoropentyl)indole-3- carbonyl]amino]-3,3-dimethyl-butanoate (Other names: 5F–EDMB–PICA; 5F– EDMB–2201

Methyl 2-(1-(4-fluorobenzyl)-1H- indole-3-carboxamido)-3-methyl butanoate (Other name: MMB–FUBICA)

The document stipulates that "synthetic cannabinoids (SCs) are substances synthesized in laboratories that mimic the biological effects of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, schedule I), the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana (Schedule I).”

There have been numerous fatalities documented related to MDMB- 4en-PINACA, 4F-MDMB-BUTICA, and CUMYL-PEGACLONE, according to the notice.

"Based on the pharmacological similarities between MDMB-4en-PINACA, 4F-MDMB-BUTICA, ADB-4en-PINACA, CUMYL- PEGACLONE, 5F-EDMB-PICA, and MMB-FUBICA and other schedule I SCs, these six SCs are likely to produce signs of addiction and withdrawal," the DEA said of products that are usually exported by China as powdered substances in large quantities and are illicitly brought into the United States.

