Senator Cory Booker Links Gun Violence To Cannabis Criminalization And Social Inequities

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), speaking at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, stressed the importance of having a holistic strategy to address the U.S.'s gun violence, connecting it to wider societal problems like poverty, housing instability and unjust marijuana criminalization.
Booker criticized the existing conversation on gun violence prevention for neglecting the underlying causes that foster violent environments, such as high poverty levels and inadequate housing.
He highlighted the detrimental economic and social impact of incarcerating individuals for minor offenses like cannabis possession, which perpetuates poverty and job insecurity.
Booker has advocated for marijuana decriminalization and reform, pointing to disparities in the justice system's treatment of cannabis use. The senator sponsored the Cannabis Administration And Opportunity Act (CAOA) to decriminalize and deschedule cannabis federally, which underscores the failures of marijuana prohibition.
Despite supporting the SAFE Banking Act for cannabis businesses, he also stressed the need for legislation that combines banking reform with restorative justice principles.
Booker acknowledged industry challenges, including limited access to capital for minority entrepreneurs impacted by the war on marijuana, and he made a commitment to addressing these issues.
Photo by Chip Vincent on Unsplash.
