EXCLUSIVE: Mindbloom's Mastermind Series, A Psychedelic Therapy Program For Heartbreak, Burnout & Parallel Challenges

Austin-based ketamine therapy provider Mindbloom is launching its Mastermind Series, the first-of-its-kind, expert-led psychedelic therapy program for overcoming severe mental and emotional health challenges.

With a new monthly release every month, each episode was developed jointly with a leading expert in the field and combines specialized instruction with ketamine therapy to enhance neuroplasticity and enable lasting change.

The first episode, “Recovering from Rejection and Failure,” is led by emotional health expert, psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Guy Winch, who will provide “emotional first aid” and skills paired with ketamine therapy.

The program seeks to help clients build emotional resilience and to heal and prevent emotional wounds like rejection and failure, ”which can be even more devastating than physical wounds, yet we don’t give them the same time and attention,” in their personal, professional and romantic lives.

Each episode, all of which are available online, will include six ketamine therapy sessions addressing a specific mental or emotional issue; expert-led audio, video and written content for preparation, treatment and integration; exercises like meditation and visualization; one-on-one coaching and group integration sessions.

Upcoming episodes include “Getting Unstuck” by Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo; “Beating Burnout” by Dr. Shauna Shapiro and “Coping with Cravings” by Dr. Jud Brewer.

Pain Outside Clinical Diagnoses

The new series, which is Mindbloom's largest platform expansion to date, introduces a new paradigm in psychedelic therapy aimed at serving a broader population that might not necessarily identify with what is clinically diagnosed as depression and anxiety. This represents a huge expansion in terms of addressing a much broader need.

The Mastermind Series is also available to new and returning clients who have received a diagnosis of anxiety or depression.

Each client is paired with a clinician and a guide for clinical consultations and 1:1 coaching sessions. Additionally, clients have access to unlimited messaging with their guide and group integration sessions to help turn insights from treatment into lasting change.

Clients currently undergoing therapy with Mindbloom have access to all of the company’s library content, including the new Mastermind Series programs. Once selecting a program, clients can switch to different ones at will.

For new clients, programs include six ketamine sessions. Returning clients can purchase packages of either six or 18 sessions. If a client completes their six or 18 sessions but wants to continue with a program in progress (or start a new one), they would purchase a new program.

If a client wants to dive deeper into a topic once their program is complete, Mindbloom guides can direct them to additional resources from experts who lead the programs so they can continue their journeys.

Backstory

Mindbloom CEO and founder Dylan Beynon told Benzinga the series was launched in response to the fact that, as much as almost everyone acknowledges mental health as the number one public health crisis in the U.S., what often gets lost is that people are actually struggling with a wide range of different issues.

“And this crisis is growing worse because the typical one-size-fits-all treatments don’t address people’s unique challenges,” says Beynon. “We saw that by developing specialized programs for a broader set of issues, we could help more people solve their most pressing mental health needs.”

To identify those specific needs, Mindbloom’s team went to three sources, including the company's own data on prior clients, their responses to questions regarding pain points and programs they’d like to see (via its online community) and a recently-shared survey of 2,000 Americans reflecting today’s most prevalent issues.

Once the greatest needs were identified, the team sought out experts in each field and partnered with them to build programs combining their skills and experience with ketamine therapy to deliver life-transforming treatments.

Mindbloom’s psychedelic therapy offering at the moment involves ketamine programs that combine evidence-based medicine with coaching, content and community. Its psychiatric clinicians facilitate over 250,000 at-home ketamine therapy sessions annually in over 35 US states. The company’s treatment outcomes were published in the largest-ever peer-reviewed study of ketamine therapy.

Photo courtesy of PIxabay.