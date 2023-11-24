GOP Lawmakers Call Decriminalization Of Illegal Drugs In Oregon 'Abysmal Failure, Want Gov. To Amend

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Oregon’s first-in-the-nation law decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs is being questioned.

Two years ago, voters approved Measure 110 with a 58.8%, effectively decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine and LSD among others. At the same time, the legislation created a support program for drug abuse and addiction.

Now, following the rise in opioid-related deaths and what’s been deemed a fentanyl crisis, the measure is under attack. Earlier this month, state Republicans called for the Democratic leaders to amend the bill, reported Oregon Capital Chronicle.

Republicans Urge Changes

In a letter sent to Gov. Tina Kotek (D), Senate President Rob Wagner (D), House Speaker Dan Rayfiled (D) and all House Republicans wrote that the legislation was an “abysmal failure” and should be amended to “alleviate the suffering” it has provoked.

“Oregon is in crisis because Measure 110 has failed,” House Minority Leader Jeff Helfrich (R) of Hood River stated. “House Republicans have diligently assembled proposals for legislation needed to effect meaningful change to end the addiction, crime and homelessness that plague our state. It is time for the majority party to put partisanship and special interests aside and work with Republicans to implement these desperately needed solutions so that our state can begin to heal.”

Lawmakers wrote in a letter that “treatment should be a requirement, not a suggestion.”

The most important proposals Republicans suggested in the letter include:

Criminal penalties for the possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin and a ban on public drug use.

Required treatment with forced welfare holds for specific cases.

Abolishment of the oversight committee that the Oregon Health Authority created to approve programs for state funds.

Perspectives Are Changing

John Horvick, vice president of polling firm DHM Research, recently confirmed that the attitudes toward Measure 101 are changing in the Buckeye state, reported El Pais.

“The inability for people to live their day-to-day life without encountering open-air drug use is so pressing on urban folks’ minds,” Horvick said “That has very much changed people’s perspective about what they think Measure 110 is.”

The outlet reported that addiction and homelessness are most visible in Portland, where it has become more common to see people using drugs during the day on busy city streets.

Democratic state Sen. Kate Lieber, co-chair of a new joint legislative committee created to tackle addiction, agreed that something has to be done to make sure that streets are safer and lives are being saved.

“I absolutely agree that we need to act urgently to keep people safe, clean up our streets, and save lives It’s why we set up this bipartisan committee to take action on real, responsible solutions to the drug crisis as quickly as possible,” Lieber states. “If we could waive a magic wand and fix everything overnight, we absolutely would, but the last thing Oregonians need is half-baked ideas focused more on scoring political points than solving our problems.”

Despite a push against the law, Horvick added that there a strong public support for expanded treatment.

said public support for expanding treatment remains high despite pushback against the law.

Lieber, added that “it would be a mistake to overturn 110 right now because I think that would make us go backwards. Just repealing it will not solve our problem. Even if we didn’t have 110, we would still be having significant issues.”

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay, Wikimedia Commons, and Hennie Stander on Unsplash