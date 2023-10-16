Finally, A Bit Of The Hair Of The Dog Thanks To New York Gov. Hochul's Sunday Liquor Law Changes

New Yorkers can now get a bit of the hair of the dog that bit them earlier on Sunday morning, thanks to a number of new bills signed into law over the weekend.
What Happened:
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed a series of alcohol-related bills, one of which allows liquor stores to start selling booze as early as 10 a.m. on Sunday morning - two hours earlier than previously allowed. Beer and cider can be bought at 8 a.m.
The new law also allows liquor stores to stay open on Sunday as late as 10 p.m.
Hochul said the legislation is part of an effort to modernize New York's liquor laws, some of which date back to the end of the Prohibition Era.
"Across New York, breweries, distilleries and other alcoholic beverage businesses are creating jobs and expanding economic opportunity,” Hochul said in a statement. “I'm proud to sign this legislation that will modernize the laws governing the sales of alcoholic beverages in New York.”
The legislation does not however affect another law that also dates back to the end of prohibition: the fact that you still cannot legally buy a bottle of wine from a grocery store in New York State, legislation that especially affects the Big Apple.
After all, NYC is the nation’s biggest city and cannabis is widely available day and night in thousands of smoke shops around town.
Why Then Is Wine Not Available For Purchase At The Supermarket?
If you said pressure from the state’s powerful liquor store lobby, go to the head of the class. The New York State Liquor Store Association (NYSLSA) has an active and ongoing campaign to keep its grip on the wine market.
“Calling All Retailers! It is imperative for retailers to fight together to keep wine OUT of grocery stores!” is the rallying cry on NYSLSA's webpage.
Gov. Hochul has so far been unable to move that group of retailers.
Meanwhile, she sends her cheers!
