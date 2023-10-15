Fetty Wap On Weed, Glaucoma And Smoking Blunts With Snoop Dogg: 'Just Like Magic'

Rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, has become a notable figure in the cannabis arena with his deep involvement and exploration of the plant's potential.

In an exclusive interview, Fetty shared his experiences and perspectives on the cannabis world. The rapper, who has been open about his cannabis use, sees it as more than just a recreational drug, emphasizing the seriousness of cultivating and selling cannabis.

Fetty's relationship with cannabis has evolved over the years. Although his initial encounter with it was a “really, really weird experience,” he quickly embraced its qualities. Over time, he began to interrogate his consumption habits, questioning who he was smoking with and why he was smoking.

See also: Did Wiz Khalifa Just Take A Swing At Snoop? 'I'll Never Hire A Weed Roller Cause No One Rolls Better Than Me'

“Nowadays, honestly, that's my personal time; that's my me time,” Fetty reveals. “I use cannabis, but I don't abuse it anymore. I don’t think I have to smoke to do certain things. I’m on a natural high all the time now.”

Cannabis has become an integral part of Fetty's creative process, particularly in his music career. “Cannabis plays a really big part in my music nowadays. But I've learned how to use it just for what I want and not for what I need,” he shares.

Beyond leisure and creativity, cannabis serves a medicinal purpose for Fetty. Having been born with glaucoma, which resulted in the loss of an eye, he has medicated with cannabis for more than a decade. “Multiple doctors have suggested I use cannabis to treat my glaucoma. Every now and then I do have times where there’s a lot of built-up pressure... And when you smoke, it’s just like magic,” he explains.

Furthermore, he firmly believes in the long-standing medicinal benefits of cannabis, affirming, “Weed has been around forever. So it's been helping people forever. Doctors have known this forever.”

Fetty also shares a remarkable moment of lighting up with Snoop Dogg, a dream realized for many cannabis enthusiasts. His narrative about their meeting, smoking, and creating music together highlights the communal and recreational aspects that many associate with cannabis culture.

In a vivid recount, Fetty says, “[Snoop] invited us to his studio... He had this full Lakers court, and poker room, a gambling room... We smoked two trays of Backwoods, two hundred blunts. Everybody else passed out — and this is a true story, it was just me, him, and the engineer... That was the best joint of my life. I smoked with my smoking idol.”

Read the full story on Forbes.