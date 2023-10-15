Does Will Smith Smoke Weed? Analyzing Smith's Subtle Nods To Cannabis Culture

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission.

A talented actor, Will Smith stays at the forefront of cinema and the news. Does he ever chill with a gummy though?

Will Smith is an accomplished TV, film and music icon. Many flashback to the 90s when he was simply known as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The sitcom launched his career, and he’s managed to stay relevant since, working with a string of famous directors in numerous blockbusters which earned him Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar nods. But does he ever just chill and relax, does Will Smith smoke weed?

Smith has kept a low profile since the infamous Chris Rock slap at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. Surprising Rock, Smith unexpectedly walked on stage and delivered it to Rock for a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

See also: Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues

Recently, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed they have been living apart since 2011. While support, Pinkett Smith has expressed the need to work on things. Sounds like he could use a gummy or two.

Unlike his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Will is a pretty private person, rarely allowing his personal life to leak to the public. Pinkett Smith Red Table Talk sow opened the family up for more controversy over the years. Episodes have touched upon various personal issues, such as the couple’s rocky relationship, Jada’s affair with August Alsina, and more. The show along with other Facebook Watch Originals series was canceled after the platform announced it’s moving away from producing original programming.

While Will hasn’t directly addressed marijuana on the show, in an episode of Red Table Talk, the family discussed their experiences with alcohol, explaining that they’ve lowered their intake since Jada’s family has a history of alcohol abuse.

When the topic of cannabis was broached, they all paused awkwardly until the couple’s daughter, Willow, revealed: “Everyone knows we’re 420-friendly, let’s be real.”

See also: Did Wiz Khalifa Just Take A Swing At Snoop? 'I'll Never Hire A Weed Roller Cause No One Rolls Better Than Me'

While Will hasn’t spoken openly about marijuana, his kids have, making us believe that he must have a pretty relaxed attitude toward the subject. Willow has been photographed with weed socks and has spoken about her drug use, explaining it was something at the time to stave off boredom.

While Will is most likely not a stoner, we can safely assume that he’s okay with the moderate use and legalization of cannabis.

Highly talented and driven he received an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard (2021)— also winning a Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award and Screen Actors Guild Award in the same category and role; the Grammy Awards—one for Best Rap Performance (for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”), one for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group(for “Summertime”), and two for Best Rap Solo Performance (for “Men in Black” and “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It”); the former two of which he won as a member of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. His Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award nominations make him one of few black actors to be nominated for all four major entertainment awards in the US.

Lee en español: