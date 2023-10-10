EXCLUSIVE: Poseidon's Paxhia Eyes Innovation Resurgence Amid Cannabis Industry Lull

In a time when product innovation in the cannabis industry is at an ebb, Morgan Paxhia, managing partner at Poseidon Investment Management, sees potential for a resurgence.

What Happened: Speaking exclusively to Benzinga at its Cannabis Capital Conference in late September, Paxhia noted that while many industry trends are well-tracked, there is a noticeable slowdown in innovation due to cash constraints, which poses a challenge.

“There’s probably a lot of consumers that might not want to smoke or vape, but would like to have other ways of approaching cannabis,” Paxhia highlighted, noting a market gap for alternative cannabis consumption methods.

Founded by siblings Morgan and Emily Paxhia in 2013, Poseidon Investment Management is one of the longest-standing dedicated cannabis investment funds.



Why It Matters: Over its nine years, the firm cemented its position as a cannabis industry leader with a diversified investment strategy. From cannabis growers to software companies specializing in compliance, POS, payments and analytics, Poseidon's reach extends across the sector.

Beyond its investment prowess, Poseidon’s early entry and commitment to the cannabis space has cultivated a level of trust and access few can match. By backing companies when others hesitated, the firm has secured unique industry access, further solidifying its influential position in the evolving cannabis landscape.

