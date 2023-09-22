NFL Veteran Kyle Turley Says Marijuana Saved His Life, Here's Where You Can Meet Him In Person And Hear His Story

Revenant, a multi-state marijuana brand founded in 2021 by an NFL legend Jim McMahon and two other NFL veterans, Kyle Turley and Eben Britton, is proceeding with the nationwide launch of their mission-driven brands in Kansas City, Missouri.

This tour includes a sequence of meet-and-greet events at Kansas City Cannabis Company on September 30th and October 1st. BeLeaf Medical serves as Revenant's exclusive manufacturer and distributor in the Show Me State, and they will be introducing the 3-pack version of their popular Heaterz infused-prerolls, which were previously only available individually in this market.

The news comes on the heels of Revenant’s MAC 9 brand the Revenant Dispensary Launch Tour in Illinois. "Revenant is more than just a brand; it's a lifeline,” McMahon stated, sharing his excitement for the brand’s launch in the Praire state.

Turley has been thrilled with Missouri's engagement with the Revenant brand in just a few short months and is excited for the Kansas City 3-pack launch. He stated, "It's no secret that cannabis saved my life, and to be able to bring quality cannabis products to Missouri consumers with great partners in BeLeaf and dispensary groups like Kansas City Cannabis makes our advocacy efforts that much more effective."

Fans and cannabis enthusiasts can experience Revenant's Heaterz infused pre-rolls, available in both singles and 3-packs. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to meet former NFL player Kyle Turley at the KCC dispensaries during the Revenant KC Tour, where they can take photos and get memorabilia signed.

Schedule For Revenant KC Tour With Kyle Turley

Saturday, September 30, 2023: 12 pm to 2 pm - Kansas City Cannabis Company - 149 Crown Hill Road, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024; 3 pm – 5 pm – Kansas City Cannabis Company - 310 S Platte Clay Wy, Kearney, MO 64060;

Sunday, October 1, 2023: 12 pm – 2 pm– Kansas City Cannabis Company - 9324 MO-7, Lake Lotawana, MO 64086; 3 pm to 5 pm – Kansas City Cannabis Company - 1713 NW Burdett Crossing, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Photo: Courtesy of Revenant