Oklahoma's Efforts On Cannabis And Hemp: A Look Into Regulation And Potential

Oklahoma's Medical Marijuana Crackdown

In a decisive move against potential overproduction and illegal exports of marijuana, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), teamed up with Kay County law enforcement, shut down five marijuana establishments.

Between September 11 to 14, they carried out 19 compliance inspections in Ponca City, resulting in the confiscation of 14,000 marijuana plants and 4,850 pounds of marijuana, as reported by News Channel 8 ABC.

Some major discoveries during this operation include:

160 pounds of untraceable marijuana in six blue containers at Polar Lights LLC.

JN Green Grow's possession of thousands of untagged marijuana plants and a significant amount of suspected illegal marijuana.

DIHOW had 31 vacuum-sealed bags of untraceable marijuana, and Zhangs Farm was in possession of over 3,400 untagged marijuana plants.

L&L Magic Grower storing 214 pounds of untraceable marijuana in 14 trash bags, per Yahoo News.

OMMA's initiative comes on the heels of a study released in June suggesting that Oklahoma could be producing up to 32 times more marijuana than needed by its licensed consumers. This surplus is suspected to contribute significantly to the illegal out-of-state market.

"This effort was only made possible due to the strong collaboration of all agencies involved,” said executive director of OMMA Adria Berry, calling on the public to stay vigilant and report any suspected illegal activities to ensure community safety.

Mel Woodrow, OMMA's enforcement and compliance chief, pointed out the unaccountable large marijuana quantities some businesses held. He hailed the collaborative enforcement's efficiency, underlining the importance of community collaboration to address such issues.

With almost 10% of Oklahomans licensed for marijuana use, authorities are determined to ensure the 2018-approved medical marijuana program operates within legal parameters. Kay County Undersheriff Sean Grigsba echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of such collaborations.

The State Reconsiders Hemp Production Amid Declining Interest

In a parallel movement, Oklahoma legislators are examining the potential benefits of industrial hemp production for rural development due to waning interest. After the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp cultivation, the initial enthusiasm among potential growers in 2018 seems to have faded, with Oklahoma now having 21 licensed hemp growers and 22 processors.

As first reported by The Center Square, the declining interest is attributed to the CBD market's saturation, limited processing capabilities, the COVID-19 pandemic and a shift toward marijuana cultivation.

The licensing process for hemp cultivation involves various fees. Still, as Kenny Naylor, director of consumer affairs for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, explained, these funds are utilized to maintain the state program.

Sen. Roland Pederson remained optimistic about hemp's future, given Oklahoma's favorable climate and its history of hemp production. Furthermore, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture predicted a potential shift from medical marijuana back to hemp, primarily due to cost factors.

Questions still loom regarding hemp's practicality in the current market. Still, its potential as a sustainable alternative to plastic, especially given its durability, as Naylor noted, from World War II usage, could remain a compelling argument.

