Ric Flair's Hit-For-Hit Weed Session With Mike Tyson: 'I Thought I Died'

Ric Flair is a tough guy. No one has ever seen him shy away from a fight or an argument, in or outside of the ring, so the stories go.

But the wrestling legend met his match on one occasion when he sat down in the Hamptons with another legend, his pal Mike Tyson and smoked a bit too much weed, he said on Theo Von's 'This Past Weekend' podcast.

Nature Boy said he wanted to go hit for hit with Tyson, which ended up being a mistake.

"I actually thought I died."

Flair compared his high and subsequent blackout when smoking with Tyson to having been placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days in 2017.

“I actually thought I died. I said to myself ... 'Did I die? Have I just died?'" Flair told Von. "I feel like I did when I was in my coma. But I can think, and I don't think I could think when I was in my coma. That's the way I was talking to myself."

Finally, he came around.

“All of a sudden... it finally hit three o'clock in the morning and I kinda sat up in blur and went, 'I'm back.'”

Now, They Smoke Together All The Time

If you happen to have been at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference last September in Chicago, you’d have seen the two champs light up on stage at the iconic Palmer House Hotel!

“Can someone in the crowd pass me a joint?” Tyson asked the crowd. Someone close to the stage handed him a joint...or several.

“Now, that’s what I’m talking about,” Tyson said. He lit the joint, took a huge drag then passed it to Flair, the moderator and everyone else on the panel. Smoke billowed from the stage in the elegant conference room as the crowd roared with laughter.

Flair and Tyson continued smoking multiple joints while discussing the benefits of cannabis over drugs such as Xanax, which Flair had been on for years to treat chronic pain from having wrestled up to 450 times per year, he told the packed room.

“When this came along, it completely erased my previous addiction,” Flair said holding up a half-smoked joint.

Cannabis Capital Conference Is In Chicago Again!

Why not join us at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this Sept 27-28? Something fun and surprising always happens!

Get your tickets today before prices go up and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment, retail, culture and branding.

Photo: Benzinga