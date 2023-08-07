Cresco Labs Opens Its 69th Cannabis Dispensary

Cresco Labs CRLBF CL 6CQ, a vertically integrated, multi-state operator opened its 32nd Florida dispensary in Palm Bay. Located at 1260 Malabar Rd., Sunnyside Palm Bay resides along a high-traffic, primary retail corridor directly off the intersection of FL-514 and I-95 (East Florida’s Major North-South Interstate) where people shop, eat and commute daily. The new store brings the company’s nationwide network to 69 dispensaries.

“We continue to expand the Sunnyside brand and increase access to top-quality cannabis products in the most meaningful Florida markets,” stated Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs. “Palm Bay is the most populous city in Brevard County with over 129,000 residents, and the city’s location just southeast of Orlando will enable Sunnyside Palm Bay, along with our many other stores in the East Central Florida region, to serve tens of thousands of patients with their cannabis needs.”

Patients can place orders today both in store and online at Sunnyside’s website. Dispensary hours are Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM, and Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

Related News

Cannabis Sales In Illinois Top $140M In July Setting New Record, Gov Pritzker Says Legal Weed Created 30,000 Jobs

Teamsters Are Gathering More And More Marijuana Workers To Push For Better Industry, This Is The Latest Dispensary To Join

Director Of MA Marijuana Regulator Resigns, MD Plans To Evaluate Pot's Health Effects And Recent Industry Moves